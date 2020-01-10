Advanced search

MP demands meeting with fire chiefs after Budleigh and Topsham station closures rubber-stamped

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 January 2020

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Simon Jupp.Picture: Conservative Party

Archant

An East Devon MP has demanded a face to face meeting with fire chiefs after a decision to close stations in Topsham and Budleigh Salterton was rubber stamped.

Simon Jupp said he will continue to hold fire authority chair Sara Randall-Johnson and fire chief Lee Howell to account to 'keep the people of East Devon safe'. It comes after Devon and Somerset Fire Authority agreed to close Budleigh's fire station, with the affected firefighters responding from Exmouth fire station.

Topsham fire station will be relocated to the service's headquarters (Clyst St George) until an on-call crew can be established at Middlemoor.

Mr Jupp said: "The decision to press ahead with the closures of Topsham and Budleigh Salterton fire stations is disappointing.

"The Fire and Rescue Service must be transparent on the impact of the closures on call-outs from both Topsham and Budleigh."

Proposals to implement a day crewing only model at Exmouth have been deferred, subject to a revised 24/7 crewing model being agreed with the Fire Brigades Union.

