Out-of-fuel motor cruiser rescued near Budleigh by Exmouth RNLI

A motor cruiser drifting out of control off the coast of Budleigh Salterton was rescued by Exmouth’s volunteer lifesavers.

Exmouth RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat Bridie O’Shea was tasked on Tuesday (September 22) by the coastguard following reports of a 29-foot motor cruiser in distress east of Budleigh.

The vessel, with two crew on board, had run out of fuel while on passage from Poole to Torquay and was drifting out of control in worsening weather conditions.

Shortly before 9pm the Exmouth lifeboat was launched and the crew were able to tow the vessel to the safety of Exmouth Marina.

Both occupants of the motor cruiser were uninjured.

Steve Hockings-Thompson, Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat coxswain, said: “It goes without saying that if you are undertaking a long journey by sea you should ensure that you have sufficient fuel for the trip before embarking.

“Myself and the crew were able to effect a tow, take the vessel safely to Exmouth and avoid a more serious situation from developing.”