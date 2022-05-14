More trains and a better evening service on Avocet Line

More trains will be running on the Exeter to Exmouth railway line from Monday, May 16.

The Avocet Line service is being restored to pre-pandemic levels with the addition of two extra evening trains each way.

The Avocet Line Users Group have been asking Great Western Railway for a half-hourly evening service since early 2020.

Chairman Mike Reddaway said: “Before the pandemic we celebrated the success of a long campaign to get a half-hourly Sunday train service on our line. However, local people were still unhappy with poor connections with long distance trains, especially in the evening – so we asked the train company if they could fix it with more evening trains.

“I’m pleased that they have, and we will now have a half hourly service through till 10pm, with a couple of later trains too. This means the Exmouth line now has 36 trains each way on weekdays – the best service it has ever had. This will also be a great improvement for people wanting a night out in Exeter.”