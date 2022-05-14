News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

More trains and a better evening service on Avocet Line

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM May 14, 2022
Updated: 9:56 AM May 16, 2022
The shrubs were yanked out from planters near a ramp at Exmouth train station

Exmouth station - Credit: Archant

More trains will be running on the Exeter to Exmouth railway line from Monday, May 16. 

The Avocet Line service is being restored to pre-pandemic levels with the addition of two extra evening trains each way. 

The Avocet Line Users Group have been asking Great Western Railway for a half-hourly evening service since early 2020.  

Chairman Mike Reddaway said: “Before the pandemic we celebrated the success of a long campaign to get a half-hourly Sunday train service on our line. However, local people were still unhappy with poor connections with long distance trains, especially in the evening – so we asked the train company if they could fix it with more evening trains.  

“I’m pleased that they have, and we will now have a half hourly service through till 10pm, with a couple of later trains too. This means the Exmouth line now has 36 trains each way on weekdays – the best service it has ever had. This will also be a great improvement for people wanting a night out in Exeter.”  

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

County council approval for Levelling Up Dinan Way link funding bid

Dan Wilkins

person
John Humphreys can be seen in the background of this photo showing children at the opening of Blackdown House

Photo shows John Humphreys with children while being investigated for...

Joe Ives, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth inshore lifeboat being launched

Exmouth RNLI rescue man trapped on sandbank

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth Community College students during the Ten Tors challenge

Ten Tors triumph for Exmouth Community College teams

Philippa Davies

person