Exmouth Journal > News

Monty creates Jubilee figure for his last East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival

Adam Manning

Published: 4:49 PM June 27, 2022
Updated: 12:33 PM June 28, 2022
Monty's scarecrow of a Queens guard outside the All Saints Church, In Budleigh Salterton. - Credit: Firs Residential Home

A well-known former resident of East Budleigh was able to take part in this month’s Scarecrow Festival, despite no longer being based in the village. 

For the second year running, Monty Elliott was helped to create a scarecrow figure by staff at his residential home, The Firs in Budleigh Salterton. 

Last year he chose an effigy of Captain Tom, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during the Covid pandemic. This year, as a tribute to the Platinum Jubilee, Monty decided to create a Queen’s Guard, and the figure was stationed at the entrance to All Saint’s Church in the village. 

Monty passed away not long after the Scarecrow Festival, which took place on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday 12. Staff at The Firs were sad to lose him, but pleased to have been able to help Monty enjoy his final contribution to the event, which he had taken part in every year when still living in East Budleigh. 



