Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

PUBLISHED: 14:14 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 08 September 2020

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

A collapsed sewer main has caused a sink hole to form in an Exmouth road.

After an initial inspection by Devon County Council contractors, the burst pipe in Montpellier Road was reported to South West Water (SWW) on Monday (September 7).

The road has been closed while repairs take place.

The water company said it aims to complete the repairs and have the road reopened ‘as soon as possible’.

A Devon County Council spokesman said: “Our contractors inspected the site on Monday (September 7) morning and found a collapsed pipe.

“We have referred this to South West Water for repair.”

A spokesman for SWW said: “South West Water is working to repair a collapsed sewer main on Montpellier Road, Exmouth.

“The burst was reported to us at around 11.40am on Monday (September 7).

“We have had to close Montpellier Road while we repair the pipe but there is no disruption to our services.”

