Month-long event will celebrate East Devon volunteers
A special month-long event will celebrate East Devon’s volunteers who go above and beyond to make a difference to the environment.
This is the first time an event of this sort has been held by East Devon District Council (EDDC) to recognise all the projects happening on our doorsteps right now.
These are just a handful of events planned in June, by our community groups:
Beach Cleans by Plastic Free Exmouth
Every Sunday, starting 8.30am – just turn up at the Orcombe Point end of the beach to take part. This year they have collected more than 150kg of rubbish from Exmouth beach.
EDDC’s Plastic Free Challenge:
Monday, June 6 to Sunday, June 12 - It is impossible to live plastic free but for ONE week, East Devon residents are being challenged to see if you can make ‘just one swap’.
East Devon Repair Cafes at Axminster and Sidmouth
Saturday, June 11 – 10am until 1pm at the Guidhall in Axminster.
Saturday, June 25 – 10am until 1pm Sidmouth Youth Centre, Manstone Lane.
Sidmouth Arboretum guided tree walks
Friday, June 10, 17 and 24 – starting at 10.30am outside Sidmouth Museum – £2.50 per person. Book your place through the website www.sidmoutharboretum.org.uk.
Sidmouth Beach Clean
Sunday, June 12 - Sidmouth Plastic Warriors will be meeting from 10am until noon from the Esplanade opposite the Cricket Ground www.sidmouthplasticwarriors.org
Community Litter Pick by Plastic Free Axminster
Wednesday, June 15 – meeting at Pippins Community Centre – visit www.facebook.com/groups/plasticfreeaxminster for more information.
Eco Festival at Exmouth
Saturday, June 18 – There will be music and a silent cinema on the lawn area at Sideshore.
Exmouth Vegan - Eco Market
Saturday, June 26 - explore a variety of sustainable yummy vegan foods and shopping opportunities, held on the top deck of Ocean between 10am and 4.30pm.
Wild East Devon:
Wednesday, June 1 - Crafts and wildlife discovery at Honiton Bottom Nature Reserve between 10am and 12pm.
30-days Wild by The Wildlife Trusts
Sign up on the website to be sent a pack of fun ‘connect back with nature’ activities: www.wildlifetrusts.org/30dayswild
Open Farm Sunday
Sunday, June 12 - East Devon farmers will open their doors and give residents a sneak peek behind the scenes, to see tractors, animals and more