MoMo challenge prompts advice about child online safety

Online scurity for youngsters. Picture: Getty Images Archant

An online challenge which allegedly encourages youngsters to take part in dangerous tasks and self harm has prompted a warning from NPSCC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some youngsters have reportedly been targeted by the ‘Momo challenge’ where a scary ‘doll-like’ figure sends graphic violent images.

It is believed that youngster are also encouraged to wake up in the middle of the night, self-harm and ultimately take their own lives.

This has prompted the NSPCC to encourage parents to communicate with their children about the apps they use.

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: “The constantly evolving digital world means a steady influx of new apps and games, which can be hard for parents to keep track of.

“That’s why it’s important for parents to talk regularly with children about these apps and games and the potential risks they can be exposed to.

“The NSPCC publishes advice and guidance for parents on discussing online safety with their children, as well as Net Aware – the UK’s only parental guide to social media and gaming apps.”

•Net Aware is a parental guide to the social networks used by children, by the NSPCC in partnership with O2.

•The Net Aware app can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store or Google Play. It can also be accessed online at www.net-aware.org.uk.

•Adults who have a technical question or would like support with keeping children safe online can call the O2 and NSPCC Online Safety Helpline on 0808 800 5002.

If anyone is concerned or have any questions on how to approach the subject with their children they should contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit the NSPCC website, nspcc.org.uk.

Children who are feeling worried about their activity on apps or online games can contact Childline 24 hours a day, online and over the phone, on 0800 11 11 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk.