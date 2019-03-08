Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

Piers Motley with a collection of locomotives. Ref exe 33 19TI 7652. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A huge haul of vintage toy trains are set to go under the hammer in Exmouth next month.

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7658. Picture: Terry Ife A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7658. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 300 individual model trains were discovered in a house clearance and will be auctioned off at Piers Motley Auction Rooms, in Bicton Street, on Monday, September 9.

Among the lots are rare and untouched engines and locomotives - with some still with the postal address on them - but no train tracks.

Die cast toy buses - all in mint condition - will also be sold.

Piers Motley told the Journal the model trains could fetch a combined £10,000.

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife

He said: "It's not the biggest collection we have ever had - the last one was £150,000.

"£10,000 doesn't sound like a huge amount but it's still amazing.

"There is not a lot of people who have £10,000 worth of anything.

"This is the first collection like this we have had this year - we are the pre-eminent toy auction house in the South West."

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7637. Picture: Terry Ife A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7637. Picture: Terry Ife

Mr Motley said most of his auctions feature items which come from house clearances and he expects the trains to draw a lot of interest from collectors across the country.

He said: "There will be masses of interest in the lots but, as with so many of these auctions, the interest will not be from those locally.

"A lot will come from around the UK and will bid online.

"There will be some people who will want to view the lots in the person."

Piers Motley with a collection of locomotives. Ref exe 33 19TI 7654. Picture: Terry Ife Piers Motley with a collection of locomotives. Ref exe 33 19TI 7654. Picture: Terry Ife

Mr Motley said there are no reserves on any of the lots meaning 'everything must go'.

Those bidding can expect to pay at least £10 for an individual train and up to £300 for a rare Wren Locomotive.

Antiquitous books and whiskey bottles dating back to the 1980s will be among the auction lots on September 9.

Previous auctions at Piers Motley have seen a Heur Watch Company timepiece go for £60,000 and a broken soup tureen fetch £5,000.

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7648. Picture: Terry Ife A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7648. Picture: Terry Ife

BBC cameras visited the Bicton Street auction rooms earlier this year and it is set to be featured on BBC's Antiques Road Trip, expected to air next month.

The model train lots will go under the hammer from 10am.

For more information on the lots and how to bid go to www.piersmotleyauctions.co.uk