Deaf Academy among those opposed to 17.5-metre mobile telephone mast plan

An application to install a telephone mast in Exmouth has attracted several objections - including one from the Deaf Academy.

Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd (CTIL) – which includes Vodafone and O2 – has applied for a 17.5-metre high mast to be built near the junction of Salterton Road and Rolle Road.

A planning support statement from CITL says the application is the ‘most suitable option’ and will deliver ‘public benefit’ in terms of mobile services.

So far the district council has received 10 letters, all objecting, including a holding one from the Deaf Academy - citing concerns over the mast.

Letters to East Devon District Council suggest it could become an ‘eyesore’ to neighbouring properties and the phone signals omitted by the antennas could impact people’s health.

Objecting, one person who suffers with autism said they have concerns that the signals might given them migraines.

Another objector, Ms Julie Bladon, said that the mast posses an increased cancer risk and could be harmful to both plants and wildlife.

Ms Joanna Baines objected that ‘such an eyesore would be placed at the gateway to our wonderful tourist attraction’.

The Deaf Academy, which is building a multi-million pound facility on the former Rolle College site has raised concerns over the impact of phone signals on students’ hearing aids.

A spokesman for the academy said: “The Deaf Academy have placed a holding objection against the planning application whilst we await clarification on the signal frequencies emitted by the phone mast.

“Once we know exactly what they are and we are satisfied that they won’t interfere with assistive hearing devices, soundfields and induction loops we will withdraw the holding objection.”

The planning support statement from CTIL said: “The application is identified as the most suitable option that balances operational need with local planning policies and national planning policy guidance.

“It will deliver public benefit in term of the mobile service it provides.”

Exmouth Town Council is due to discuss on the application when its planning committee meets on Monday (February 18).

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.