Plea to locate missing cat Minnie

Minnie the cat has gone missing. Picture: Genna Searle Archant

Can you help an Exmouth family locate missing Minnie the cat?

A plea has been made for people in the Hawthorn Grove area of town to search their garages and sheds for Minnie, who was last seen on Thursday (May 14).

Minnie is eight months old and usually does not stray far from her owner’s garden.

Owner Genna Searle said: “She hasn’t left the garden, that we know of, since she started going out about two months ago.

“(She) always comes in when we call her or shake her biscuits.

“We would be very grateful if you could check your sheds and garages.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Minnie should ring Genna on 07787 327509.