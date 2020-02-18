Have you seen missing teenager Kieran Ross?

Police Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of an Exmouth teenager who has been reported missing.

Officers are appealing for the help in locating 16-year-old Kieran Ross who was last seen at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (February 18).

Police say he is five foot eight inches tall and has long brown hair with blonde highlights.

He has brown eyes and is wearing a blue hooded top with a dark grey top underneath, grey tracksuit trousers, white and blue trainers and is carrying an over-the-shoulder bag.

Police say he may be further afield than Exmouth and have concerns for the teenager's welfare.

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting log 417 of February 18, 2020.