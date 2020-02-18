Advanced search

Have you seen missing teenager Kieran Ross?

PUBLISHED: 15:28 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 18 February 2020

Police

Police

Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of an Exmouth teenager who has been reported missing.

Officers are appealing for the help in locating 16-year-old Kieran Ross who was last seen at around 1.30pm on Tuesday (February 18).

Police say he is five foot eight inches tall and has long brown hair with blonde highlights.

He has brown eyes and is wearing a blue hooded top with a dark grey top underneath, grey tracksuit trousers, white and blue trainers and is carrying an over-the-shoulder bag.

Police say he may be further afield than Exmouth and have concerns for the teenager's welfare.

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting log 417 of February 18, 2020.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers Arms in Lympstone wants to expand. Picture: Google

Have you seen missing teenager Kieran Ross?

Police

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

International artist aiming to put bereavement charity’s shop ‘on the map’

Julia Gash has created a painting for Exmouth which will be sold at Retail Therapy. Picture: Julia Gash

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

The Saddlers Arms in Lympstone wants to expand. Picture: Google

Have you seen missing teenager Kieran Ross?

Police

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

International artist aiming to put bereavement charity’s shop ‘on the map’

Julia Gash has created a painting for Exmouth which will be sold at Retail Therapy. Picture: Julia Gash

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Two Exmouth Harriers set to be in England Masters action at Fleet next month

Exmouth Harrier Brian Sansom in his England Masters kit which he will be wearing at the Fleet Half Marathon in March. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Exeter Racecourse all set for the Devon National this Friday

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Madeira ladies’ bag Foxlands success with impressive show against Dawlish

Madeira men during their Interclub meeting with Plymouth. Picture:MADEIRA BC

Exmouth Town to run ‘Bring a Kid’ this coming Saturday against Wellington

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town Reserves set for Alphington test

Goal!
Drive 24