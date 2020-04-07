Thanks for Exmouth community after lost cat returns home

Twirl (left) has gone missing in Exmouth. Picture: Annette Ward Archant

An Exmouth woman has thanked everyone who helped in reuniting her with her lost cat.

Annette Ward, of Rosebery Road, had appealed to neighbours for help in locating Twirl, a six-month-old black rescue cat who went missing on Sunday (April 5).

The pet made her return home on Tuesday (April 7) to the relief of Annette as well as Mitch the cat and Lester the sproker spaniel.

Annette said: “Twirl is home, waiting at back door this morning, hungry as heck, and now snuggling with Mitch and Lester.

“Thank you, and to everyone who has helped so much.”