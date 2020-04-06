Advanced search

Have you seen this missing rescue cat Twirl?

PUBLISHED: 12:01 06 April 2020

Twirl (left) has gone missing in Exmouth. Picture: Annette Ward

Have you seen this missing cat from the colonies area of Exmouth?

Annette Ward, of Rosebery Road, is appealing to neighbours for help to locate her missing six-month-old black cat Twirl who has been missing since Sunday (April 5).

Twirl is a rescue cat who was last seen wearing a reflective silver/blue collar, bell and an address/contact barrel.

According to Annette, her cat is microchipped.

She said: “I would be grateful if people could check their sheds, and any others nearby that may have been in use recently.

“Her big brothers (Mitch the cat and Lester the sproker spaniel) are also worried and missing her.”

Annette has been unable to put up posters in the community due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Anyone who may have seen Twirl should ring Annette on 01395 274247.

