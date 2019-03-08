Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

PUBLISHED: 07:33 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:33 08 April 2019

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Archant

Police are looking to find a missing Bicton woman who was last seen yesterday (Sunday, April 7).

Irene McMullan went missing from her home in Bicton, East Budleigh, on Sunday morning.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and asking the public to aid in the search to find her.

She is described as 5’7”, slim/medium build, long wiry, dark black hair, wearing a green top, jeans, brown boots and a black coat. She is Irish.

If she is sighted, please call the police on 999 quoting Devon and Cornwall incident log 199 of 07/04/19.

Most Read

‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

Triple donation for Exmouth rotarians

From left to right: Sue Naile, community treasurer at the British Heart Foundation, Naterlie Searle, fundraising manager of Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Clive Baker, Novi Survat chairman. Picture: Graham Kirby

Exmouth street lights cuts defended

80 per cent of the district's lights will be switched off or dimmed overnight

Lifesaving workshop hailed a success

Action for Life held free defibrilator and CPR training at the Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub. Picture: Westbank

Can you help Alec trace dad’s history?

The son of a former Exmouth Grammar School pupil is appealing for help tracing the history of his dad. Alec Wilson, 60, from Leicestershire, is keen to hear from anyone who remembers his father, Alexander Outridge Wilson â€“ also known as Alec or Alex â€“ or his brother, John.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

Triple donation for Exmouth rotarians

From left to right: Sue Naile, community treasurer at the British Heart Foundation, Naterlie Searle, fundraising manager of Exeter Leukaemia Fund, Clive Baker, Novi Survat chairman. Picture: Graham Kirby

Exmouth street lights cuts defended

80 per cent of the district's lights will be switched off or dimmed overnight

Lifesaving workshop hailed a success

Action for Life held free defibrilator and CPR training at the Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub. Picture: Westbank

Can you help Alec trace dad’s history?

The son of a former Exmouth Grammar School pupil is appealing for help tracing the history of his dad. Alec Wilson, 60, from Leicestershire, is keen to hear from anyone who remembers his father, Alexander Outridge Wilson â€“ also known as Alec or Alex â€“ or his brother, John.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Exmouth Town win at Torpoint as Ace High nest 29th goal of the season

Ace High in action for Exmouth Town in the 3-1 home win over Sticker. Picture GERRY HUNT

Antonio’s of Exmouth to welcome Exeter City star

Exeter City star Hiram Boateng will be at Antonios on Monday, April 15 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm where supporters will have the chnace to meet the player. Picture: ECFC

Alexander shines for Blues U14s as Pinhoe Spartans are beaten

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Fizz Pop science for Raleigh Federation pupils

Drakes primary year two children during a science afternoon event. Ref exb 13 19TI 0907. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists