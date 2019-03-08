Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan? Archant

Police are looking to find a missing Bicton woman who was last seen yesterday (Sunday, April 7).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Irene McMullan went missing from her home in Bicton, East Budleigh, on Sunday morning.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and asking the public to aid in the search to find her.

She is described as 5’7”, slim/medium build, long wiry, dark black hair, wearing a green top, jeans, brown boots and a black coat. She is Irish.

If she is sighted, please call the police on 999 quoting Devon and Cornwall incident log 199 of 07/04/19.