Published: 8:00 AM April 14, 2021

Henry Mock inside the renovated Exmouth Express, which is set to return to the seafront - Credit: Romy Langley

One of the attractions on Exmouth seafront this summer will be the returning miniature railway, having been restored through the national lockdown.

In March last year, Henry Mock and Romy Langley announced they had taken ownership of the ‘Exmouth Express’ and spent time during the coronavirus restrictions restoring it to its former glory.

Romy Langley sitting on board the Exmouth Express - Credit: Romy Langley

A miniature railway was one of the attractions enjoyed by visitors to Exmouth seafront for many years and now Romy and Henry have confirmed it will be back this summer.

The district council has confirmed that three attractions have signed up to operate on the seafront and that the Exmouth Miniature Railway is one of them.

Romy said: “We will be operating as a ‘there and back’ railway – in a straight line and it’s open for all ages.

“We’re so thankful for the local community for all of their support and we look forward to welcoming you aboard this summer.”

Henry also hopes the return of the miniature railway does his late father Tim proud after he died on Saturday (April 10).

Romy added: “Henry’s father Tim sadly lost his battle with cancer on Saturday. After all his hard work in helping us get the Exmouth Express restored, we hope that by being back on the seafront this summer we will do him proud.”

Following the national lockdown announced in March last year, Henry and Romy have been busy working on the Exmouth Express, starting with replacing its wheels and filling new running gear and brakes.

They also had to replace the engine - which was believed to be around 40 years old – and they then started on the bodywork.

Romy added: “We put the cab back on the locomotive, sanded off layers of paint and sprayed with green fitted with the original nameplates.

“We also updated the carriages to a cream and brown. Henry has done all of the interior and mechanical work with his father Tim while I focussed on the exterior. “

The renovated Exmouth Express - Credit: Romy Langley

The Exmouth Miniature Railway will be available at the Queen’s Drive events space or the bank holidays and weekend in May – coronavirus restrictions permitting – and on weekends from June and July through the summer holidays until October.

There are some dates they won’t be on the seafront due to being part of shows and festivals across Devon.

They will be at the Mid Devon Show in July, the North Devon and Newton Abbot Country shows in August and the Ulffculme Shw in September.