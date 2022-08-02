News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Comedian Milton Johns at Exmouth Pavillion

Adam Manning

Published: 2:41 PM August 2, 2022
Milton Jones press shot. - Credit: Aemen Sukkar @ Jiksaw

Best selling comedian and TV star Milton Jones is coming to Exmouth Pavilion this November. 

On Friday, November 18, starting at 7:30pm, comedian Milton Jones will be performing. He is most famous for BBC show Mock The Week and BBC Radio 4, Live at the Apollo among others.

Milton Jones has added an extra 35 tour dates to his ongoing Milton: Impossible tour across October and November 2022, one show being at Exmouth Pavilion.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo. But this is also a love story with the twist, or even a really bad sprain.

"Just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsburys, where good food costs less."

Tickets available at the Exmouth Pavilion box office here 

