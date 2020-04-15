Pupils create ‘Fight Song’ music video to show resistance to coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 11:28 15 April 2020
Pupils with severe learning difficulties have produced a music video to show they will not be beaten by Covid-19.
Mill Water School’s pupils chose their favourite tune Fight Song, by Rachel Platten, and, with the help of tutors Sharon and Naomi Parnell, had rehearsed and recorded the video within days of school closing.
Headteacher Sarah Pickering said: “It sums up our school’s determination and resilience in overcoming obstacles.
“This Fight Song is a real boost to morale and a testament to how they are not going to let these circumstances get them down.”
The school, based on the grounds of the Bicton estate, near East Budleigh, does not have the protective clothing needed to keep everyone safe and, following an appeal, ‘dozens’ of handmade personal protective equipment items were donated.
Mill Water is now seeking funds for much-needed items that will help keep the children entertained and stimulated while at home.
