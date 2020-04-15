Advanced search

Pupils create ‘Fight Song’ music video to show resistance to coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:28 15 April 2020

Mill Water headteacher Sarah Pickering with some of the personal protctive clothing donated. Picture: Mill Water School

Mill Water headteacher Sarah Pickering with some of the personal protctive clothing donated. Picture: Mill Water School

Pupils with severe learning difficulties have produced a music video to show they will not be beaten by Covid-19.

Mill Water School’s pupils chose their favourite tune Fight Song, by Rachel Platten, and, with the help of tutors Sharon and Naomi Parnell, had rehearsed and recorded the video within days of school closing.

Headteacher Sarah Pickering said: “It sums up our school’s determination and resilience in overcoming obstacles.

“This Fight Song is a real boost to morale and a testament to how they are not going to let these circumstances get them down.”

The school, based on the grounds of the Bicton estate, near East Budleigh, does not have the protective clothing needed to keep everyone safe and, following an appeal, ‘dozens’ of handmade personal protective equipment items were donated.

Mill Water is now seeking funds for much-needed items that will help keep the children entertained and stimulated while at home.

Go to the school’s website to donate.

To watch the Fight Song video, visit the website

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scarecrow festival to be cancelled?

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival. Ref exb 24-16SH 7756. Picture: Simon Horn.

Eva, 10, hopes anime portraits raise NHS profile during coronavirus crisis

Eva Day doing her anime/manga drawings to raise funds for the NHS. Picture: Nick Day

