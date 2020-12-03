Mill Water pupils respond to Covid-19 with ‘fight song’

A ‘fight song’ video has been produced by a special needs school based at Bicton College, near East Budleigh.

Mill Water School children and their families are determined they will not be beaten by Covid-19 and have produced the video the prove it.

The Bicton school’s 117 special needs children, aged 3-19, chose their favourite tune Fight Song by Rachel Platten and, with the help of Regional Makaton tutors Sharon and Naomi Parnell, had rehearsed and recorded the video within days of school closing.

Mill Water School head teacher Sarah Pickering said: “It sums up our school’s determination and resilience in overcoming obstacles.

“Our children and young adults have severe and complex needs and they and their parents rely on routine, structure and respite.

“The impact of the coronavirus has been particularly difficult, but this ‘Fight Song’ is a real boost to morale and testament to how they are not going to let these circumstances get them down.”

To see the video visit https://www.millwater.devon.sch.uk/web/fight_song?fbclid=IwAR3MTecIOHrK6fpVuTIuW18qn5KrCYwuxnwTmwO56O5J2r47v-EUCt3ghcE