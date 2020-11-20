Opinion

Michael Caines: We are all here together and it’s important to support each other

Michael Caines MBE. Picture: Tony Gussin Archant

In his latest column, Michael Caines writes about the importance of supporting each other in the current Covid-19 lockdown

Exeter Rugby Club chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe is one of six trustees overseeing the work of the Exeter Foundation Exeter Rugby Club chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe is one of six trustees overseeing the work of the Exeter Foundation

There are very few people unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic but charities, in particular, are having a tough time of it.

Being personally involved with a number of high-profile organisations, I know first hand the struggle they are having at present.

Their shops have had to shut during lockdown, fundraising events have been cancelled and money is generally tighter.

I am a trustee of the Exeter Chiefs Foundation which is the rugby club’s charity.

And it’s been interesting to see the not so subtle change in the kinds of applications we have been receiving since lockdown.

The Foundation is a charity that exists with the sole aim of helping other charities.

All of the money we raise is donated to worthy causes in and around the city with a focus on supporting ‘tangible’ investments.

These have included funding building and renovation works, the installation of play equipment, and assistance with buying a large number of vehicles, ranging from minibuses to a boat for the Topsham Sea Scout Group.

Founded by club chairman Tony Rowe, the team of trustees is drawn from the Chiefs board of directors and the business community.

But whereas before the pandemic, the majority of applications for money would have been for relatively modest amounts, we are now being asked to help fund large-scale projects.

Although we have raised almost £2 million since we launched in 2011 and despite a cash injection of £350,000 - the club’s share of a fine imposed on Saracens following a breach of the salary cap regulations - we too have seen donations dip.

And that means the decisions we make in terms of agreeing donations are getting harder each month.

It’s a similar story at some of the other charities I am involved with including Families For Children and Farms For City Children.

And so I make a plea to anyone reading this column to think about how you might be able to support a charity in the current, uncertain climate.

I believe strongly in giving back to the community. We are all here together and it’s important to support each other.

And while we are on the subject of being charitable, I’d like to nail my colours to the mast with regards to Marcus Rashford’s school meals campaign.

I believe it is mean-spirited of our politicians not to support children who are in need and that’s effectively what we are talking about here.

I know communities have been doing their bit but this is an initiative that needs to be led by the Government.

It’s my hope that the work Marcus is doing and the goodwill he has generated will force MPs into rethinking their approach.

Children are adversely affected in situations like this because they are not in control of their lives. They are at the mercy of the decisions their parents make and some parents, for a variety of reasons, don’t always make the best decisions.

That’s vividly illustrated by many of the social issues we see on a daily basis.

Finally, I hope you will forgive me for mentioning my new Exmouth restaurant again.

The finishing touches were put to the fit out this week and it’s looking fabulous.

We plan to open on March 1 and I can’t wait to welcome the first customers through the door.

As well as the restaurants, which will serve everything from burgers to grilled fresh fish, there is going to be a cafe, patisserie and glacerie kitted out Willy Wonka style.

We will also be offering a takeaway service via an app so that you can order your food from the beach and get an alert on your phone when it’s ready!

I can’t thank the builders enough for their hard work, again, in difficult circumstances.

But it’s been a comfort for me to be able to provide employment for a team of, mostly, South West-based tradespeople at a time when the economy is struggling.

As I wrote earlier... we are all here together and it’s important to support each other.