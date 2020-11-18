First look - Michael Caines looks forward to welcoming Exmouth to Mickey’s Beach Bar and Restaurant

Picture inside Michael Caines new venture on Exmouth seafront - Mikey's Beach Bar and Restaurant. Picture: Michael Caines Archant

Michael Caines beams with pride as he shows us around his latest venture - a new restaurant and cafe on Queen’s Drive in Exmouth.

It’s been a labour of love for the celebrity chef and a testing time, as much of the work has been carried out under lockdown restrictions.

Michael says he “can’t wait” to welcome the first guests to Mickeys Bar and Restaurant at the planned opening on March 1 2020.

The eaterie has a distinct holiday theme with nods towards more exotic coastal locations.

Downstairs is a casual bar, which will also serve take away food, and a DJ booth.

Upstairs the more sophisticated restaurant and terraces can accommodate up to 150 people unless social distancing is still in place. Inside, the roof of the restaurant has been finished in wood with an ornate shell-like pattern on the back wall.

A feature of the main terrace is a high-tech retractable glass canopy which slides open or shut at the touch of a button allowing it to be used all year round.

Next door Michael’s Cafe Patisserie Glacerie will serve coffee, homemade made ice cream and milkshakes.

And there is good news too for those who enjoy dining al fresco.

As well as the outdoor seating areas, an app is being developed which will enable customers to order food via their mobile phones.

They’ll receive an alert when it’s ready so they can maximise their time on the beach.

Up to 80 staff will be employed during the busiest periods with eight chefs running the kitchen.

Michael, who is an MBE, said: “As a Devon boy, Exmouth holds great significance both as the gateway to the Jurassic coast and as a contributor to our county’s incredible larder.

“I really don’t think there is anything like what we have created on the whole of the south coast.

“It’s been an absolute joy watching the project take shape and I’m immensely proud of what’s been achieved.”

Michael, who grew up in Exeter, added: “The development will play a pivotal role in the regeneration of Exmouth and I’m really excited to be a part of something that celebrates all that this wonderful coastline has to offer.”