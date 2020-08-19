Michael Caines announces new executive chef ahead of watersports centre restaurant opening

The celebrity chef who will soon be opening a restaurant at Exmouth’s new watersports centre has announced the appointment of a new group executive chef.

Michael Caines, who also runs Lympstone Manor, announced Liam Finnegan as the group executive chef of the Michael Caines Collection.

Liam said: “I have been watching the brand grow from afar with admiration and I’m really excited with the appointment.

“I can’t wait to start building relationships with the team and customers alike and ultimately cook some fantastic food.”

Michael said: “Liam joins us at an exciting time in advance of the Exmouth project due to open early 2021.

“I’m excited to be working closely with Liam across the multiple properties and further developing the Michael Caines dining concept.”

The Michael Caines Collection currently comprises of luxury country house hotel and restaurant Lympstone Manor, The Cove at Maenporth, and two new projects in Porthleven and Exmouth.