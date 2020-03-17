Possible World War Two defences uncovered on Exmouth beach

Metal work found on Exmouth beach which could be World War Two defences. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

A quantity of old metal work uncovered on Exmouth beach in the recent storms could be remnants of World War Two defences.

On Friday (March 13), East Devon District Councl’s Streetscene team were investigating after the metal was found on the beach near the new watersports centre.

The district council said the structure could possibly be the remains of World War Two defences.

Beach users have been asked to stay away from the structure and be aware when landing kites.

A spokesman for East Devon District Council said: “We are working with Devon County Council’s archaeological team to assess the debris before it is removed, as it presents a potential hazard to beach users.”