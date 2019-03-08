Advanced search

Flooding to homes and businesses likely as weather warning is issued

PUBLISHED: 16:14 30 October 2019

Homes and businesses could flood as heavy rain rolls into East Devon tonight (Wednesday, October 30)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain between 7pm tonight and 7am on Thursday (October 31).

Weather experts have warned people to expect flooding to a few homes and businesses and for public transport services to be affected.

According to the Met Office, spray and flooding on road could make journey times longer and people should expect some interruption to power supplies and other services.

