Devon set for hot weather as weekend approaches

PUBLISHED: 16:22 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 05 August 2020

Hot weather hits Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Hot weather hits Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Devon is bracing itself for hot weather ahead of the weekend with temperatures expected to reach as high at 26 degrees.

The Met Office is forecasting a spell of sustained hot weather over Thursday (August 6) and Friday (August 7) and into the weekend.

Devon is expected to experience temperatures of up to 26 degrees in some places.

Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Most of us will see a spell of warm, summery weather later this week, with hot weather developing across southern parts of the UK.

“From Thursday it’ll be much warmer across southern and central areas, with temperatures widely reaching 28-29 Celsius.

“It’ll be another hot day on Friday with temperatures widely reaching 30 Celsius, or higher, in central, southern and some northern parts of England.”

