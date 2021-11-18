A new Rotary club, known simply as Exmouth Rotary, has been formed by the merger of the Rotary Clubs of Exmouth & District and Exmouth Raleigh.

Exmouth Rotary has around 35 members, both men and women, and says the club wants to ‘continue doing the things for which Rotary is well-known, namely helping the local community in whatever way we can’.

Spokesman Dick Francis said: “We always have a full programme of charitable and social events that take place throughout the year.

“We support local, national and international charities with emphasis on those in the Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton area.

“We also support the global Rotary charity, called Rotary Foundation, which has been successful for many years with such initiatives as the End Polio Now programme.

“We are always ready to respond quickly to emergencies and natural disasters anywhere in the world.

“You will often see us on the streets of Exmouth doing our bit to improve the lives of people who are less fortunate than ourselves.

“With Christmas fast approaching we will be entertaining the young – and young at heart – in Exmouth by persuading Santa to tour the streets and to meet up with shoppers in the Magnolia Centre.”

For more information follow Exmouth Rotary on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/exmouthrotary or email exmouthrotary@outlook.com