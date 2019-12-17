Christmas 'dream come true' for Exmouth memory café members

Picture: Mark McGlade

Members of a memory café in Exmouth were treated to a festive treat at a National Trust house.

Dressing Up was fun at Killerton House – with Jean Honey (Memory café Coordinator) on the right and Rhea Cousins from Home Instead in the centre. Picture: Mark McGlade Dressing Up was fun at Killerton House – with Jean Honey (Memory café Coordinator) on the right and Rhea Cousins from Home Instead in the centre. Picture: Mark McGlade

Some 44 members of Exmouth Courtney Memory Café were taken to Killerton House, in Broadclyst, to see the Christmas lights and have afternoon tea.

The trip was made possible thanks to a £300 donation from Mark McGlade, the managing director of Home Instead Exeter and East Devon, based in Budleigh Salterton.

A presentation of the cheque was made at an event held by the memory café which was also attended by Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard, deputy mayor Brian Bailey, town councillor Aurora Bailey and town crier Roger Bourgein.

Jean Honey, the Exmouth Courtney Memory Café coordinator, said: "The most generous donation from Home Instead meant the Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe's dream of a Christmas trip to Killerton House was made possible.

"The members of the Memory Cafe were able to travel in style on a luxury coach to enjoy the festive celebrations at Killerton House thanks to this wonderful donation from Home Instead.

"This truly bought much joy into our members' lives at this special time of year. Thank you so much Home Instead."

Mr McGlade added: "It was our pleasure to be able to support the members of the Exmouth Courtney Memory Café and to add some seasonal joy to the lives of those living with dementia and their carers.

"Jean had mentioned to me a while ago, that they had often talked about going to see the lights at Killerton one day but did not have the available funds to hire a coach.

"We are committed to raise awareness of dementia and improve the lives of those living with the condition."

The Exmouth Courtney Memory Café, which meets at the Imperial Hotel in Exmouth on the last Thursday of the month, is a support group for people living with dementia and their carers.

They regularly have more than 40 people attend every month and provide an opportunity for members to meet over a cup of tea and cake and share in relaxing conversation in a fun environment together.