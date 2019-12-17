Advanced search

Christmas 'dream come true' for Exmouth memory café members

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 December 2019

Members of Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe getting on board the bus bound for Killerton House. Picture: Mark McGlade

Members of Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe getting on board the bus bound for Killerton House. Picture: Mark McGlade

Members of a memory café in Exmouth were treated to a festive treat at a National Trust house.

Dressing Up was fun at Killerton House – with Jean Honey (Memory café Coordinator) on the right and Rhea Cousins from Home Instead in the centre. Picture: Mark McGladeDressing Up was fun at Killerton House – with Jean Honey (Memory café Coordinator) on the right and Rhea Cousins from Home Instead in the centre. Picture: Mark McGlade

Some 44 members of Exmouth Courtney Memory Café were taken to Killerton House, in Broadclyst, to see the Christmas lights and have afternoon tea.

The trip was made possible thanks to a £300 donation from Mark McGlade, the managing director of Home Instead Exeter and East Devon, based in Budleigh Salterton.

A presentation of the cheque was made at an event held by the memory café which was also attended by Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard, deputy mayor Brian Bailey, town councillor Aurora Bailey and town crier Roger Bourgein.

Jean Honey, the Exmouth Courtney Memory Café coordinator, said: "The most generous donation from Home Instead meant the Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe's dream of a Christmas trip to Killerton House was made possible.

"The members of the Memory Cafe were able to travel in style on a luxury coach to enjoy the festive celebrations at Killerton House thanks to this wonderful donation from Home Instead.

"This truly bought much joy into our members' lives at this special time of year. Thank you so much Home Instead."

Mr McGlade added: "It was our pleasure to be able to support the members of the Exmouth Courtney Memory Café and to add some seasonal joy to the lives of those living with dementia and their carers.

"Jean had mentioned to me a while ago, that they had often talked about going to see the lights at Killerton one day but did not have the available funds to hire a coach.

"We are committed to raise awareness of dementia and improve the lives of those living with the condition."

The Exmouth Courtney Memory Café, which meets at the Imperial Hotel in Exmouth on the last Thursday of the month, is a support group for people living with dementia and their carers.

They regularly have more than 40 people attend every month and provide an opportunity for members to meet over a cup of tea and cake and share in relaxing conversation in a fun environment together.

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Warning over 'ringing the changes' scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Meet the Budleigh resident who loves spending time in Casualty

Sarah Price, 37, from Budleigh Salterton

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Christmas 'dream come true' for Exmouth memory café members

Members of Exmouth Courtney Memory Cafe getting on board the bus bound for Killerton House. Picture: Mark McGlade

Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed around Exmouth

Anti-Semitic graffiti in Exmouth. Picture: @Thejobo (Twitter)

Four days of weather warnings forecast as torrential rain and wind smashes into Devon

Flooding is expected affect areas of Devon. Picture: Peter Bowler

Withy bag themselves an early festive gift with 11th straight win thanks to a Richards try hat-trick

Action from the Withcycombe win at OPMs. Picture ADAM CURTIS

North Devon and Exeter health trusts want to join 'more formally'

What would 'more formal joining' mean between the health trusts that run North Devon District Hospital and the Royal devon & Exeter Hospital? Picture: Archant
