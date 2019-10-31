New memorial waymarkers in Otterton as permanent reminder of village's World War One fallen
PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 November 2019
War heroes from Otterton are being honoured with their own waymarkers around the village.
The 16 men who died during World War One will each have their names inscribed on new timber memorial signs put up in Otterton.
Funded by Otterton Parish Council through the Parishes Together Fund and supported by Clinton Devon Estates and Ladram Bay Holiday Park, the new waymarkers will replace old ones which were weather-worn and beyond repair.
John Hiles, chairman of the parish council, said: "We realised that there were 16 old waymarkers which needed to be replaced, which coincidentally was the same number of names on the World War One faces of the memorial cross.
"So we thought it would be appropriate, and fitting, to give each of those men their own waymarker, so their names would perhaps be seen more often, and their sacrifices not forgotten."
