Memorial tree planted for Budleigh's former WRAF flight lieutenant

Tree planting ceremony in memory of Paula McConnell. Ref exb 02 20TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A memorial tree has been planted in Budleigh Salterton in memory of a woman who dedicated 20 years of her life to helping others.

A sorbus vilmorinii tree was planted at the sea end of Granary Lane on Friday (January 10) in memory of Paula McConnell.

Prior to her death in 2018, she was awarded the Royal Voluntary Service award to mark 20 years of dedicated service at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she volunteered.

The tree planting was attended by close family and friends as well as members of various community interest groups she was a member of.

Paula, born in what is now known as Sri Lanka, was a former WRAF flight lieutenant and was also a college lecturer before she retired to Budleigh.

She was a home produce judge at the Knowle Village Hall Show and was chairman of Budleigh's ladies probus club.

