Memorial unveiled to Exmouth woman killed in plane crash

A new memorial for an Exmouth woman killed in a tragic plane crash has been unveiled.

Joanna Toole, who spent her young life in the town, died when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed in Tulu Fara on March 10, 2019.

On Saturday (March 5), Joanna's friends and family unveiled a memorial to her on the Exe Estuary Trail, just outside Exmouth.

Blacksmith Anthony Doble and designer of the memorial 'Salty' Salter. - Credit: Marion Drew

At the time of her death Joanna, who had turned 36 only three days before, was living in Rome and working for the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation.

She had been en route to the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, where she was to present a talk on ocean plastic pollution.

Tragically, the aircraft crashed in Tula Fara, Ethiopia, six minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

Joanna's father Adrian, an Exmouth resident, has been planning a physical memorial for his daughter for over two years. With the cooperation of Devon County Council (DCC) and help from professionals and volunteers, the existing bench was renovated and the sculptured panel attached. The design was by Jo 'Salty' Salter with metal-work by Anthony Doble. Landscape design by Graham Bell of Exmouth in Bloom.

The sculpture bench was unveiled by Exmouth Mayor, Cllr. Steve Gazzard and DCC Councillor Richard Scott in front of a crowd of friends, relatives, professional colleagues and well-wishers. The route on the Exe Estuary Trail was picked because, when Joanna was at home in Exmouth she would frequently exercise running this route.

Exmouth in Bloom landscape designer Graham Bell at the unveiling. - Credit: Marion Drew

Joanna's dad, Adrian Toole, said: "I'm so pleased to have this memorial to Jo in her home town.

"My colleagues in the Joanna Toole Foundation and I have many other initiatives around the world to keep her name and her mission alive but this is something tangible and local that I am very proud of.

"My thanks to all who have helped with the project."

Cllr Steve Gazzard, Mayor of Exmouth, said: "It was an honour to attend the veiling of the memorial for Jo.

"It was a wonderful tribute to her hard work and dedication; now her memory will live on in Exmouth."



