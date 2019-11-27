Medieval carol concert in Lympstone

The Telling perform medieval carols. Picture: Supplied by The Telling. Supplied by The Telling

In The Secret Life of Carols, by the medieval music group The Telling, the singers, Clare Norburn and Ariane Prüssner, will be accompanied on mediaeval harps and percussion.

The music will be illustrated by beautiful animated films.

Clare Norburn said: "You don't need to know anything about classical or medieval music to enjoy this, and join in with some of the carols in the concert.

"We perform some numbers while moving around the audience, and use lighting and candlelight, and we'll tell you some of the stories behind the carols too.

"Carols were quite revolutionary in their day. They were the music of the people, in the language of the people - at a time when the church service was in Latin.

"They were all about joining in."

The ticket price of £12.50 includes spiced mulled wine and fruit cup, mince pies and stollen.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and lasts until 10pm.