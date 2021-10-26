Published: 9:30 AM October 26, 2021

McFly are to perform in Exmouth next summer as part of the Live in Devon event.

The pop band, made up of Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd, will be in Exmouth on Saturday September 3, 2022, performing to fans at the Imperial Recreation Ground in Imperial Road.

McFly shot to fame in 2004 and are now one of the most successful chart acts of their era, having racked up 19 top ten hits including seven number ones and eight gold and platinum albums. Now, fans in the Devon area can hear some of these hits, as well as tracks from the band’s brand-new album, when McFly perform in the town next September.

McFly love entertaining fans and are best known for their catchy hits, including: ‘Five Colours in Her Hair’, ‘Obviously’, ‘All About You’, ‘Love is Easy’ and ‘Star Girl’.

Carlie Davidson of concert promoter, LCC Live, commented: “With seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, six sell-out tours, four million tickets and ten million albums sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the twenty-first century, so we’re delighted to have them join us in Exmouth for the Saturday night of ‘Live in Devon’.

“We expect demand for tickets to be high for this family friendly evening of live music, under the Exmouth night sky. Come and join us!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, (29th October 2021) at 9am from www.ticketline.co.uk.

McFly are the first headline artist to be announced for ‘Live in Devon’, which is a three-evening live music event taking place from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th September 2022. Artists for the other shows will be announced in the coming weeks. To keep up to date with announcements, visit: https://www.facebook.com/liveinexmouth