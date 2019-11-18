Advanced search

Exmouth's McDonald's re-opens following 'digital' makeover

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 November 2019

Jeff Trail reopens McDonalds in Exmouth with Franchisee David Shawyer, Tom Moore and James Alsopp. Ref exe 47 19TI 4749. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant and drive thru has re-opened following a digital makeover.

The fast food restaurant, at Liverton Business Park, now has an improved dining space as well as digital menu boards in the drive thru and self order kiosk in the dining area.

Customers can use the McDonald's app to order from their table.

There are interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.

The restaurant re-opened to customers on Friday (November 15) with a formal re-launch, including a 'burgers and champagne' ribbon cutting, on Monday (November 18) attended by county councilor Jeff Trail.

Franchisee David Shawyer said: "I'm proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald's experience with this new, improved dining space and drive thru.

"McDonald's is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it."

