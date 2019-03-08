Exmouth's McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

Exmouth's McDonalds restaurant and drive thru is set to re-open following a digital makeover.

The fast food restaurant, at Liverton Business Park, will have an improved dining space as well as digital menu boards in the drive thru and self order kiosk in the dining area.

Customers will also be able to use the McDonalds app to order from their table.

There will be interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.

The restaurant will re-open to customers on Friday, November 15, with a formal re-launch, including a 'burgers and champagne' ribbon cutting, on Monday (November 18) attended by county councilor Jeff Trail.

Franchisee David Shawyer said: "I'm proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald's experience with this new, improved dining space and drive thru.

"McDonald's is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it."