Published: 9:45 AM October 16, 2021

Topsham photographers are being asked to share images of their favourite views for a competition.

McCarthy Stone, the developer of the forthcoming Pym Court Retirement Living Plus development, is looking to capture some of the impressive architecture and culture that can be found around every corner of the town.

The competition aims to showcase photographs of scenery, wildlife and landscapes taken by amateur photographers and members of the community that encapsulate their favourite views.

It is open to all ages but under 16s must ask an adult’s permission and please ask for permission from anyone who appears in your photo.

The Right Worshipful the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Councillor Trish Oliver, will judge the competition, with the winning entrant receiving £200.

Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, commented: “The last 18 months has seen many of us rediscover the joys of walking throughout the pandemic, and exploring the outdoors has continued to remain a part of everyday life since restrictions have eased. Topsham has so many views and places to visit, and an autumnal walk is the perfect opportunity to appreciate the landscapes and landmarks on our doorstep.

“We would like to encourage people in the town to take their cameras or phones when they are on their walks, capture photographs of Topsham in all its splendour and enter our competition.”

Each entrant is permitted to submit a maximum of five photos. These should be emailed tomccarthyandstone@mccann.com by the closing date of Sunday 21st November 2021 with ‘Topsham Photo Contest’ in the subject. In your email you should include your full name and a title for your photograph and where it was taken.

The file type should be: jpg, no larger than 3MB and landscape and before uploading your submission you should check that file size and type complies with the specifications otherwise your entry could be rejected.

