MBE honour for Exmouth police officer Liddy

Published: 6:07 PM December 31, 2020

A dedicated Devon and Cornwall Police worker, who has played a key role in the national response to Covid-19, has been made an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

Staff Officer Lindy Woodage, from Exmouth, has been awarded the accolade for her work supporting the UK in times of crisis over many years.

Her royal recognition is for services to policing and civil contingency planning - particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted, this has come as a real surprise.

“Behind every individual who receives an honour there is a whole team of people. I couldn’t do my job without the amazing people I work with.”

Lindy works alongside the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for civil contingencies Deputy Chief Constable Paul Netherton and helps manage the portfolio.

Their work involves co-ordinating police involvement with partners and ensures guidance and good practice is promoted throughout the country.

This includes providing assistance to forces in planning and responding to major emergencies.

Lindy’s work this year has covered planning for the UK’s transition from the EU and the NPCC’s Covid-19 response.

The grandmother-of-two added: “It’s been an incredibly challenging year; we’ve had to work really quickly and respond at speed to various changes in guidance and regulations.

“Many long hours have been put in, but it has been the same for the majority of emergency services workers.

“I have worked with some really amazing people throughout the UK.

“I feel privileged to work for the police service, love what I do, and it is a great honour to be recognised.”

Lindy, a former radio operator and event planner with Devon and Cornwall Police, has previously worked on major flooding incidents and the Salisbury poisonings in her civil contingencies role.

DCC Netherton, himself made an OBE in 2020, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the hard work and dedication that Lindy has put in over the last year with Covid, and for many years supporting civil contingencies and policing across the UK, has been recognised in this New Year’s Honours list.

“She is known by police forces and by partners and the Government for all she does to support the UK in times of crisis and this award is richly deserved.”

Felllow Exmouth residentsJames Zuppinger, a trustee of RMA The Royal Marines Charity, was also awarded an MBE for his services to the Royal Marines during Covid-19.

Topsham Museum volunteers Jennifer Bliss and Rachel Nichols also got MBEs for the voluntary services to the museum.