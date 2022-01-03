Alan Cotton to receive an MBE for services to the arts

An internationally recognised artist from Colaton Raleigh is to be honoured by the Queen for services to the arts in the South West.

Local artist Alan Cotton has been named in the Queen's New Years Honours list to receive an MBE for services to the arts in the South West.

He has been a central figure in the arts for many years, working tirelessly throughout that time, serving on the board of the Exeter and Devon Arts Centre, where he helped raise lottery-matching funding to develop it into the Exeter Phoenix and was on the Fine Art Committee of the University of Exeter, as well as supporting other arts organisations as President or Patron.

Alan receiving his Honorary Doctorate from Baroness Floella Benjamin, when she was Chancellor of the University of Exeter - Credit: Alan Cotton MBE

For 10 years Alan worked with the Arts Department of the University of Bath, to develop their new arts complex and is now their first Honorary Professor of Arts. He has received Honorary Doctorates from the Universities of both Exeter and Bath.

Alan Cotton with some of his Everest paintings for his 2021 London exhibition at Messums - Credit: Alex Walton

Alan founded the South West Academy at the start of the Millennium, which last year celebrated its 21st Anniversary and now has its permanent home at Kennaway House in Sidmouth. Through the Arts he has raised many, many thousands of pounds for a wide range of charities, particularly Children’s Hospice South West, where he is Patron of ‘Art for Life’. In 2008, he was nominated as an ‘Icon’ by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Committee and over two nights at Windsor Castle, he and many celebrities, raised £750,000 for the D of E Awards Scheme.

In 2006, he accompanied His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, as Tour Artist, to Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji and in 2011 he travelled twice to Everest with the explorer, Sir David Hempleman-Adams.

Alan has been represented internationally by Messum’s Fine Art in London, for over 30 years, where he has annual exhibitions in their London Galleries in the West End and his work is in public and private collections all over the world, including the Royal Collection.

Alan said: "I was thrilled and honoured when I heard that I was to receive an MBE. The difficulty was in keeping it a secret until it was announced.”







