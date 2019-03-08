Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

District councillors to be quizzed over Phear Park Cafe and Golf tenant

PUBLISHED: 16:19 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 05 June 2019

Phear Park car park. Ref exe 15 18TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Phear Park car park. Ref exe 15 18TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

District council bosses will be quizzed tonight (Wednesday, June 5) over the identity of tenants taking over a much-loved Exmouth community asset.

At East Devon District Council's cabinet meeting, town mayor Steve Gazzard has told The Journal he will ask who the new tenant of the Phear Park Café and Golf is and when it will open.

This comes after the district council confirmed it is in negotiations with the potential new tenants.

LED Leisure decided not to renew its lease on the café over the winter prompting EDDC to search for a new tenant.

Exmouth dad William Prendergast called the café a 'ghost town' after it wasn't open during half term.

The new tenant approached The Journal and clarified why the attraction hasn't opened, citing ongoing lease negotiations with the district council.

The cabinet meeting takes place in the council chamber at Blackdown House, Honiton, at 5.30pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New tenant of Exmouth’s Phear Park Cafe and Golf claims ‘ongoing lease negotiations’ is the reason it hasn’t opened

A walk in Phear Park. Ref exe 40-16TI 9210. Picture: Terry Ife

Police warning for motorists using Woodbury Common car park

Yachts in trouble - Exmouth RNLI called out twice in 10 hours

RNLI's inshore lifeboat towing a yacht near Exmouth. Picture: Julie Latta on board Stuart Line Cruises

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Interactive: Exmouth through time

Exmouth thorugh time - an interactive look at the town over 12 years. Picture: Google Earth

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Devon Cricket League Preview: Paignton looking to increase league lead against North Devon

Picture: Matt Smart

Phear Park Bowls Club holding an Open day this coming Saturday

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth RFC celebrate another fine season across the board

The individual award winners at the Exmouth RFC awards presentain night. Picture EMMA CRANe PHOTOGRAPHIC SERVICES

District councillors to be quizzed over Phear Park Cafe and Golf tenant

Phear Park car park. Ref exe 15 18TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists