District councillors to be quizzed over Phear Park Cafe and Golf tenant

Phear Park car park. Ref exe 15 18TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

District council bosses will be quizzed tonight (Wednesday, June 5) over the identity of tenants taking over a much-loved Exmouth community asset.

At East Devon District Council's cabinet meeting, town mayor Steve Gazzard has told The Journal he will ask who the new tenant of the Phear Park Café and Golf is and when it will open.

This comes after the district council confirmed it is in negotiations with the potential new tenants.

LED Leisure decided not to renew its lease on the café over the winter prompting EDDC to search for a new tenant.

Exmouth dad William Prendergast called the café a 'ghost town' after it wasn't open during half term.

The new tenant approached The Journal and clarified why the attraction hasn't opened, citing ongoing lease negotiations with the district council.

The cabinet meeting takes place in the council chamber at Blackdown House, Honiton, at 5.30pm.