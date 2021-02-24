News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Deadline looming for ‘life in lockdown’ art competition

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 AM February 24, 2021    Updated: 1:52 PM March 22, 2021
Table top sale for Exmouth in Bloom

Mayor Steve Gazzard at a table top sale for Exmouth in Bloom - Credit: Marion Drew

Young artists in Exmouth are facing a race against time to take part in a ‘life in lockdown’ competition. 

The Exmouth Mayor’s Art Competition for children under the age of 16 across three age categories, aims to find ‘colourful’ pictures. 

As well as earning a prize, winning entries could be entered into the South West in Bloom national art competition. 

The three age categories are: Under six, seven to 11 years old and 12 to 16 years old. 

To enter, people should draw, paint or collage their ‘life in lockdown’ A4 pictures and write their name, age and school on the back. 

Entries should be posted to Mayor’s Art Competition, Exmouth Town Council, Exmouth Town Hall, St Andrews Road, Exmouth, EX8 1AW by March 31. 

For more information on Exmouth in Bloom visit https://www.exmouthinbloom.org.uk/ and for the town council visit https://exmouth.gov.uk/ 

Most Read

  1. 1 Preparations underway for rollout of full fibre broadband
  2. 2 Plans for a new care home in Exmouth rejected
  3. 3 Redevelopment of former Rolle College building ‘the best possible’ outcome for site
  1. 4 Brexit impact on fishing industry 'difficult to unpack' from Covid crisis
  2. 5 The biter pill of continued hospitality lockdown sweetened by Government Budget measures
  3. 6 Town centre pub looking forward to welcoming back customers to its beer garden
  4. 7 The return to normal needs certainty, but the plan is working
  5. 8 Hospitality and leisure companies of Exmouth - we want to hear from you
  6. 9 Unexploded ordnance found near Topsham
  7. 10 County council forecasts £3.7m underspend – but concerns raised over pothole spending
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth's Magnolia clock

Ding Dong, the clock is gone! Broken town centre landmark removed by...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Ian, Philippa and Jake Stuart, during one of their Exeter Canal Cruises

Exmouth's 'unsung hero' wins posthumous award

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
The lorry park in Exmouth which overlooks the estuary

Former Estuary-side lorry park to become motorhome location?

Daniel Clark Local Democracy Reporter

person
Jackie Lewis with her Independent Pharmacy Award for innovation

Award success for Exmouth pharmacist Jackie

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon