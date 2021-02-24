Deadline looming for ‘life in lockdown’ art competition
- Credit: Marion Drew
Young artists in Exmouth are facing a race against time to take part in a ‘life in lockdown’ competition.
The Exmouth Mayor’s Art Competition for children under the age of 16 across three age categories, aims to find ‘colourful’ pictures.
As well as earning a prize, winning entries could be entered into the South West in Bloom national art competition.
The three age categories are: Under six, seven to 11 years old and 12 to 16 years old.
To enter, people should draw, paint or collage their ‘life in lockdown’ A4 pictures and write their name, age and school on the back.
Entries should be posted to Mayor’s Art Competition, Exmouth Town Council, Exmouth Town Hall, St Andrews Road, Exmouth, EX8 1AW by March 31.
For more information on Exmouth in Bloom visit https://www.exmouthinbloom.org.uk/ and for the town council visit https://exmouth.gov.uk/
