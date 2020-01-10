Budleigh fire station closure is 'devastating', says town mayor

Budleigh mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt has reacted to the closure of Budleigh Fire Station. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

The closure of Budleigh's fire station has been called devastating by the town's mayor.

Devon and Somerset Fire Authority agreed to rubber-stamp proposals which included the closure of Budleigh Fire Station.

The affected firefighters from Budleigh will now respond from Exmouth Fire Station.

Proposals to implement a day crewing only model at Exmouth have been deferred, subject to a revised 24/7 crewing model being agreed with the Fire Brigades Union.

Budleigh mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt said the fire station is part of the community.

She said: "It's devastating - some people have had family members at Budleigh Salterton going back four generations and now its all gone.

"The fire authority said Budleigh will still be covered but we will see - I think it's short-sighted.

"It's not just a fire station, it is part of the community. They have open days and there are people who have grown up with their dads there."