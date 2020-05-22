Open Door coronavirus relief effort boosted by mayor’s fundraising

Open Door Centre. Ref exe 4886-02-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard has donated £1,574 to Open Door Centre

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An Exmouth charity which helps the town’s vulnerable homeless has been boosted by the mayor’s fundraising efforts.

When Cllr Steve Gazzard took office as chairman of the town council, he picked Open Door Centre, in Church Street, as the charity he supported through his term.

Thanks to a civic service and a mayor’s dinner held at the Manor Hotel, £1,574 has been raised for the charity.

READ MORE: Organ donor law change is ‘great tribute’ to Exmouth mum Sarah Wright

The money will be spent sending out food parcels and making welfare calls to those who are the most vulnerable during to coronavirus crisis.

Helen Tribble, projects director at Open Door Centre, said: “We were absolutely delighted with the amount that Steve raised for us.

“He’s always been such a great supporter of Open Door and he’s done a fantastic job fundraising for us over this past year.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time as we try to support our community through Covid-19.”

Visit the Open Door website for more information on the services the charity is providing through the coronavirus crisis.