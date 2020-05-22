Advanced search

Open Door coronavirus relief effort boosted by mayor’s fundraising

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 May 2020

Open Door Centre. Ref exe 4886-02-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Open Door Centre. Ref exe 4886-02-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard has donated £1,574 to Open Door Centre

An Exmouth charity which helps the town’s vulnerable homeless has been boosted by the mayor’s fundraising efforts.

When Cllr Steve Gazzard took office as chairman of the town council, he picked Open Door Centre, in Church Street, as the charity he supported through his term.

Thanks to a civic service and a mayor’s dinner held at the Manor Hotel, £1,574 has been raised for the charity.

READ MORE: Organ donor law change is ‘great tribute’ to Exmouth mum Sarah Wright

The money will be spent sending out food parcels and making welfare calls to those who are the most vulnerable during to coronavirus crisis.

Helen Tribble, projects director at Open Door Centre, said: “We were absolutely delighted with the amount that Steve raised for us.

“He’s always been such a great supporter of Open Door and he’s done a fantastic job fundraising for us over this past year.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time as we try to support our community through Covid-19.”

Visit the Open Door website for more information on the services the charity is providing through the coronavirus crisis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Quiz time! Our latest sporting general knowledge quiz

Rory McIlroy

Missing Exmouth man found ‘safe and well’

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Quiz time! Our latest sporting general knowledge quiz

Rory McIlroy

Missing Exmouth man found ‘safe and well’

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Open Door coronavirus relief effort boosted by mayor’s fundraising

Open Door Centre. Ref exe 4886-02-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Body found in search for missing Budleigh man

Police are growing increasingly worried about Bruce Bower from Budleigh Salterton, who was last seen on May 20.

Exmouth CC - Tolchards Devon Cricket League form on matchday four of recent seasons

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Celebrate Devon Day with us this June

How will you celebrate Devon Day in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton?

Motorists warned of surge in serious and fatal crashes since lockdown lift

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24