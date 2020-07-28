Advanced search

Mayor calls for recognition of Budleigh’s lockdown businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 July 2020

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Archant

Budleigh Salterton’s new mayor has recognised the town’s businesses who provided residents with a new or adapted service through lockdown.

Speaking at a virtual town council meeting on Monday (July 27), Councillor Michael Hilliar said he wanted a letter of appreciation to be written to businesses which provided a service to residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Hilliar said: “It’s just to say thank you for being there for the town.

“I think they deserve it (recognition), they have been rushed off their feet.”

READ MORE: New mayor appointed in Budleigh

County councillor Christine Channon welcomed the idea and urged people to continue supporting independent traders in Budleigh.

She said: “We have been well supplied by our local businesses through this time of lockdown.

“I would like to think people wouldn’t rush back to supermarkets, forgetting all the support those businesses gave us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth batsman Louis Morison serves up ‘stunning’ knock in Covid Cup win at Cullompton

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Devon to play two Over-50 matches at Sidmouth CC

Sidmouth Cricket Club at The Fortfield

Phillips powers Topsham St James to opening league game win over Budleigh

Mark Phillips batting for Topsham St James in the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Mayor calls for recognition of Budleigh’s lockdown businesses

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Coronavirus: Confirmed cases are not related to tourists or visitors, according to public health lead

Coronavirus swabs. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire