Mayor calls for recognition of Budleigh’s lockdown businesses

Budleigh Salterton’s new mayor has recognised the town’s businesses who provided residents with a new or adapted service through lockdown.

Speaking at a virtual town council meeting on Monday (July 27), Councillor Michael Hilliar said he wanted a letter of appreciation to be written to businesses which provided a service to residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Hilliar said: “It’s just to say thank you for being there for the town.

“I think they deserve it (recognition), they have been rushed off their feet.”

County councillor Christine Channon welcomed the idea and urged people to continue supporting independent traders in Budleigh.

She said: “We have been well supplied by our local businesses through this time of lockdown.

“I would like to think people wouldn’t rush back to supermarkets, forgetting all the support those businesses gave us.”