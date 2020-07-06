Teresa ‘thrilled’ her barbers reopened with help from mayor and town crier

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein attended the reopening of Enigma Barbers. Picture: Teresa Dean Archant

The owner of an Exmouth hairdressers was ‘thrilled’ to reopen following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions – even more so as the mayor and town crier attended the relaunch.

Teresa Dean and her team at Enigma Barbers, in Chapel Street, were boosted by the attendance of mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein who was seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19 himself.

Mrs Dean said Cllr Gazzard and Mr Bourgein were impressed by the new measures being taken at the salon to protect customers and staff.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be open again because just like every other small business across the country, it was devastating to shut our doors when the lockdown came.

“We have such a fantastic and loyal clientele and it’s a delight to be able to welcome them back again.

“Of course, everyone is a little nervous as we all come out of lockdown, but we take the safety of everyone really seriously and put in place every possible measure to ensure clients and staff are safe.”

Mrs Dean and her staff will be wearing disposable plastic gowns and visors and will be asking customers to wear masks in the salon.

There will also be hand sanitisers and she has kept to the two-metre distance between hair stations, despite an official relaxation by the government to one metre.

She added: “Safety is our number one priority.

“It’s been an odd time for all of us with the virus, but it is lovely to see Exmouth start to open up again and come back to life.

“We’ve all had to adapt in different ways but getting back to a routine is what everyone needs.”

Cllr Gazzard added: “I was highly impressed at how she has gone above and beyond to try and reassure people and encourage them back to having a haircut and just getting on with their lives really.

“Barber shops and other small businesses in the town centre are the lifeblood of any local community and they bind and bring people together.

“It’s fantastic to see everyone back in business and I have no doubt Teresa and her team will be a roaring success once again.”