Musician Matthew North to play at The Bicton Inn

He is the guitarist for the jazz legend Mike Westbrook, and his own music is acoustic rock with folk overtones

The talented Devon-based musician Matthew North plays his first Exmouth show for many years, at The Bicton Inn on Saturday, February 23.

He has been guitarist for the jazz legend Mike Westbrook for the last five years, and his local show comes soon after their latest sold-out performance at Ronnie Scott’s in London.

At The Bicton Inn he will be playing mainly his own songs, along with a few from bands he has been in, including Secrets for September and All Living Fear. He also covers material from musicians he knows personally, such as Tom Bailey from Thompson Twins, and Arthur Brown.

Matthew describes his music as acoustic rock with folk overtones. When performing as a solo artist, he plays looped guitar and bass pedals, giving a full band sound from one live musician.

Matthew performs regularly around Devon and further afield, but it is his first show at The Bicton Inn.

“It’s a very popular venue where lots of musicians whom I know and admire have performed,” he said. “And I am very much looking forward to playing in Exmouth for the first time proper in many years.”

He will play from 5pm until 7pm.

The week before Matthew’s show sees plenty of other music at The Bicton Inn. On Saturday, February 16 at 5pm, the duo Bolynue will play their own highly original interpretations of popular folk and pop ballads, as well as some of their own material.

On Sunday 17, Skylark will present uplifting arrangements of blues, Irish, bluegrass, oldl-time American and contemporary songs, with two part harmony singing, fiddle, flute, mandolin, guitar and percussion.. They regularly perform live on local radio and have gone down a storm at music festivals throughout the South West.

On Thursday 21 it is Becky Brooks’s Folk and Indie Open Night, an opportunity for anyone to come along and sing or play. No booking is needed and all abilities are welcome.

Friday 22 is Ladies’ Night, an evening showcasing some of East Devon’s talented female artists. The programme is yet to be announced, but it will include everything from gentle folk to strident rock, with classic covers and original songs.