Community College teams up with former pupil to launch Thank and Praise platform

Matt Findel-Hawkins, former Exmouth Community College, pupil, is CEO of Thanks and Praise. Picture: Matt Findel-Hawkins Archant

Exmouth Community College has teamed up with a former pupil to launch a platform for people to thank keyworkers.

Matt Findel-Hawkins, who used to attend the college, is the founder of Thank and Praise (TAP) – a social thanking platform which enables people to show appreciation to unsung heroes.

TAP is rolling out in schools across the country following a successful launch which has led to thousands of messages of thanks being viewed more than 500,000 times on digital thanking walls.

Matt said: “As a former Exmouth Comprehensive pupil, I’m ever grateful for what the school has done for me, so I’m delighted to be able to give something back in the form of TAP’s unique social thanking platform.”

John Panton, media teacher at the college, said: “It’s great to welcome Matt back to the college - he’s been massively successful in his international publishing career and his Thank and Praise concept is a lovely way to support the staff and the college as a whole.”