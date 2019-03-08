Marpool pupils share their vision for environmentally-friendly Exmouth

The 'Dragons Den' event at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Ian Harvey Archant

Eco-friendly youngsters have been praised for their ideas on how to improve the environment.

The winning team with town councillor Tony Woodward, mayor Cllr Steve Gazzard and school governor Malcolm Dobbins. Picture: Ian Harvey The winning team with town councillor Tony Woodward, mayor Cllr Steve Gazzard and school governor Malcolm Dobbins. Picture: Ian Harvey

Pupils from Marpool Primary School presented their suggestions in a 'Dragon's Den' style format to a panel made up of the town mayor, councillor Steve Gazzard, Cllr Tony Woodward and governor Malcolm Dobbins.

The children told the panel about their idea to put more recycling bins in the town's parks.

Teacher Ian Harvey said: "Town mayor Steve Gazzard was really impressed with the children's ideas and how well they presented them."

The event was part of the school's 'We Love Our Planet' week which also featured workshops by Exmouth Repair Café and Exmouth Cycles.

Local artist Rosie Johnson making eco super hero cuffs and planting wildflower seeds. Picture: Ian Harvey Local artist Rosie Johnson making eco super hero cuffs and planting wildflower seeds. Picture: Ian Harvey

Exmouth eco-champion Sarah Allen gave a talk and author Emily Hobson spoke about her book 'Hilda's Forest' in which a hedgehog rescues her woodland friends from the rubbish they have been caught up in.

The pupil got the chance to paint the blue hearts which have been placed near wild flower meadows around the town to attract pollinators.

Emily Dobson giving a talk about her book. Picture: Ian Harvey Emily Dobson giving a talk about her book. Picture: Ian Harvey