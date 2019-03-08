Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Marpool pupils share their vision for environmentally-friendly Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 July 2019

The 'Dragons Den' event at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Ian Harvey

The 'Dragons Den' event at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Ian Harvey

Archant

Eco-friendly youngsters have been praised for their ideas on how to improve the environment.

The winning team with town councillor Tony Woodward, mayor Cllr Steve Gazzard and school governor Malcolm Dobbins. Picture: Ian HarveyThe winning team with town councillor Tony Woodward, mayor Cllr Steve Gazzard and school governor Malcolm Dobbins. Picture: Ian Harvey

Pupils from Marpool Primary School presented their suggestions in a 'Dragon's Den' style format to a panel made up of the town mayor, councillor Steve Gazzard, Cllr Tony Woodward and governor Malcolm Dobbins.

The children told the panel about their idea to put more recycling bins in the town's parks.

Teacher Ian Harvey said: "Town mayor Steve Gazzard was really impressed with the children's ideas and how well they presented them."

The event was part of the school's 'We Love Our Planet' week which also featured workshops by Exmouth Repair Café and Exmouth Cycles.

Local artist Rosie Johnson making eco super hero cuffs and planting wildflower seeds. Picture: Ian HarveyLocal artist Rosie Johnson making eco super hero cuffs and planting wildflower seeds. Picture: Ian Harvey

Exmouth eco-champion Sarah Allen gave a talk and author Emily Hobson spoke about her book 'Hilda's Forest' in which a hedgehog rescues her woodland friends from the rubbish they have been caught up in.

The pupil got the chance to paint the blue hearts which have been placed near wild flower meadows around the town to attract pollinators.

Emily Dobson giving a talk about her book. Picture: Ian HarveyEmily Dobson giving a talk about her book. Picture: Ian Harvey

Pupils at Marpool Primary School getting involved in activities. Picture: Ian HarveyPupils at Marpool Primary School getting involved in activities. Picture: Ian Harvey

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Tidal Defence scheme: Flooding could be worse than 2014

Spectacular-Exmouth seafront takes a battering on Monday morning. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 1882-06-14SH. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

‘Mindless morons’ cause damage at iconic seafront shelter

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter. Ref exb 27 19TI 7038. Picture: Terry Ife

Racist customer threw chicken wing at kebab shop boss in drunken altercation

Exmouth Kebab House. Picture: Google Maps

Property damaged by fire in Exmouth town centre

Fire engines in The Strand. Picture: Ian Humphries

New gas-powered ‘peaking’ plant to be built in Exmouth

Power lines. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh ladies topple previous table-toppers to take over at the summit

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Axe Cliff ladies net Shelagh Creasy success over Honiton

Marpool pupils share their vision for environmentally-friendly Exmouth

The 'Dragons Den' event at Marpool Primary School. Picture: Ian Harvey

From Wonky Inns to horrific hedges - how East Devon landscape inspired author’s magical worlds

Sidmouth Author Jeannie Alderdice. Ref shs 23 19TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

A farming day out - the Honiton Show

Honiton Show 2018. Ref mhh 31 18TI 2018 9398. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists