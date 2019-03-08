Marpool pupils share their vision for environmentally-friendly Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 July 2019
Archant
Eco-friendly youngsters have been praised for their ideas on how to improve the environment.
Pupils from Marpool Primary School presented their suggestions in a 'Dragon's Den' style format to a panel made up of the town mayor, councillor Steve Gazzard, Cllr Tony Woodward and governor Malcolm Dobbins.
The children told the panel about their idea to put more recycling bins in the town's parks.
Teacher Ian Harvey said: "Town mayor Steve Gazzard was really impressed with the children's ideas and how well they presented them."
The event was part of the school's 'We Love Our Planet' week which also featured workshops by Exmouth Repair Café and Exmouth Cycles.
Exmouth eco-champion Sarah Allen gave a talk and author Emily Hobson spoke about her book 'Hilda's Forest' in which a hedgehog rescues her woodland friends from the rubbish they have been caught up in.
The pupil got the chance to paint the blue hearts which have been placed near wild flower meadows around the town to attract pollinators.
Comments have been disabled on this article.