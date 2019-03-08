Advanced search

School building for children with emotional and social needs would be a 'fantastic opportunity'

PUBLISHED: 10:51 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 20 August 2019

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth Town Hall. Ref exe 2525-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A plan to help children who struggle to fit in to mainstream education has been backed by the town council.

However, one councillor said he could not support the planning application as it could be built on green land.

The council's planning committee voted to support a proposal to construct a new school building, in the grounds of Marpool Primary School, for pupils with social and emotional needs.

At the planning committee meeting on Monday (August 19), Councillor Joe Whibley said: "To have that here, I just think it's a fantastic opportunity for Exmouth to get something like that."

Cllr Frank Cullis opposed the application as the proposed building would be built on green land which is something he 'cannot support'.

Deputy mayor Brian Bailey said: "It's essential we do this and there is plenty of demand."

The district Council will make the final decision.

