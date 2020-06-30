Marpool student takes the plunge for Epilepsy Action

Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan Archant

A Marpool primary school student has been swimming in the sea every day in June to raise money for Epilepsy Action.

Max Fagan is part of Rota Kids who would have been raising funds for the charity at this time, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Max took to the sea to continue supporting the charity which helps people with epilepsy and their families.

The idea for swimming first came about when Max’s dad Tim took him for a swim on June 1 and after a week of doing it, he decided to challenge himself and see if he could do it every day of the month.

Although it was sometimes freezing, Max said it was good fun and he was motivated to keeping going when his family and friends started to donate.

Max said: “I was so surprised when friends and family started to donate. The thought of being able to help the charity motivates me to get up early before school, even in the rain storms that we have had.”

He is back at school on Mondays and Tuesdays which means he has to be up bright and early for a 7am sea trip.

Max’s dad has been the one to take him to the sea most days and said he was ‘so proud’ of his son’s dedication. Tim said: “There have been a few times when I can tell it’s the last thing he wants to do, but he’s not missed a swim yet. Swimming has been really good for his soul and a great focus for him in uncertain times.”

Whilst he mostly swims at Exmouth, his mum takes him to a different beach every week. Max has swum at Budleigh, Dawlish, Dawlish Warren and Sidmouth.

Max has already surpassed his £300 target and has so far raised more than £450.

He said: “I’m so delighted that I’ve smashed my target. Neighbours, friends, family and people I don’t even know have donated, so it’s been great.”

If you want to learn more or make a donation, visit Max’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tim-fagan1.