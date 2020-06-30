Advanced search

Marpool student takes the plunge for Epilepsy Action

PUBLISHED: 12:03 03 July 2020

Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan

Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan

Archant

A Marpool primary school student has been swimming in the sea every day in June to raise money for Epilepsy Action.

Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan

Max Fagan is part of Rota Kids who would have been raising funds for the charity at this time, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Max took to the sea to continue supporting the charity which helps people with epilepsy and their families.

The idea for swimming first came about when Max’s dad Tim took him for a swim on June 1 and after a week of doing it, he decided to challenge himself and see if he could do it every day of the month.

Although it was sometimes freezing, Max said it was good fun and he was motivated to keeping going when his family and friends started to donate.

Max said: “I was so surprised when friends and family started to donate. The thought of being able to help the charity motivates me to get up early before school, even in the rain storms that we have had.”

Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan

He is back at school on Mondays and Tuesdays which means he has to be up bright and early for a 7am sea trip.

Max’s dad has been the one to take him to the sea most days and said he was ‘so proud’ of his son’s dedication. Tim said: “There have been a few times when I can tell it’s the last thing he wants to do, but he’s not missed a swim yet. Swimming has been really good for his soul and a great focus for him in uncertain times.”

Whilst he mostly swims at Exmouth, his mum takes him to a different beach every week. Max has swum at Budleigh, Dawlish, Dawlish Warren and Sidmouth.

Max has already surpassed his £300 target and has so far raised more than £450.

He said: “I’m so delighted that I’ve smashed my target. Neighbours, friends, family and people I don’t even know have donated, so it’s been great.”

If you want to learn more or make a donation, visit Max’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tim-fagan1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Exmouth Community College pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Exmouth Community College pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Police bracing for huge wave of visitors to Devon

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has urged people to respect the area when they visit after lockdown restrictions ease on Saturday, July 4.

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Community College pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Somerset’s Dom Bess fully focussed on being England’s ‘number one spinner’

England's Dominic Bess and Jofra Archer (right) celebrate by hitting elbows after dismissing Keaton Jennings during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Marpool student takes the plunge for Epilepsy Action

Marpool Primary Max Fagan who is swimming in the sea every day of June to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Tim Fagan

Crucial system fighting to win war against virus

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: The NHS Test and Trace messaging on a high street billboard Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP / Getty Images