Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A driver was rushed to hospital after a single vehicle collision in Exmouth on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police are currently investigating the incident which occurred at 2.25am on Monday (May 27) on the A376 at Marine Way.

The A376 between Exeter Road and Imperial Road was closed for more than eight hours while a forensic examination of the scene was conducted.

The road was fully reopened at 10:52am after been inspected by Devon Highways.

Exmouth fire station sent two engines to the scene after receiving reports of a man trapped in a car.

A fire service spokesman said crews used hydraulic rescue equipment and small tools to release the man from the vehicle. Western Power was also requested to fix a road lamp that had been damaged in the collision.

A police spokesman said: "We believe this to be a single vehicle collision involving a Volkswagen Golf motor car.

"The driver of the motor car was conveyed by South Western Ambulance Service to Exeter Emergency Department. The driver's condition is not known at this time.

"Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the scene closure."

Officers from the Exeter roads policing unit and serious collision investigation team are appealing for witnesses to come forward quoting log number 98 of May 27.