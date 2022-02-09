Opinion

As February rolls in, not a second too soon, you may already have given up on your news years resolution?

Decisions made, with the best of intentions, perhaps while under the influence of a glass of red, won’t always stick.

Sometimes building yourself up to stop smoking or drinking alcohol by the thought, ‘it is only for a month’, enables us to get over the thought it could be forever and just try it.

However, some resolutions need to be more long term if we are to benefit.

Less than a quarter of us do less than 30 minutes of moderate physical activity a week. That’s pretty poor when you think about it.

Life just seems to always get in the way, be it work, socialising or the grandchildren.

But a little exercise goes a long way.

I’m not talking about running marathons, just walking to the shops instead of driving will do the trick.

I know some 90-year-olds who come to our seated low impact exercise classes who put me to shame. Three times a week they turn up religiously for a 45-minute yoga or Pilates class.

It is built into their daily routine, it is just part of what they do: wake up; get dressed; walk to Seachange; do a class; meet their friends for coffee afterwards and return home for lunch.

Their mobility would amaze you. They are delaying the onset of age-related comorbidities, have improved their balance, fall over less than the average 90-year-old and they are sharp as a button.

Who wouldn’t want that?

On Wednesday (February 9) we start our next adventure to entice you to get out and get healthy: Silver Swans.

The Royal Academy of Dance has designed a programme of classes to help improve mobility, posture coordination and energy levels for the active older person.

The workshop is run by former ballerina, Renee Fairweather, who is an accredited RAD Silver Swans teacher.

Renee said: "My Silver Swans classes are for both novice and experienced dancers and are an opportunity to have fun and enjoy the sense of wellbeing that dance brings."

There is no upper or lower age limit to be a Silver Swan and men can be Swans too!