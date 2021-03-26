Opinion

Published: 3:00 PM March 26, 2021

Marc Jobson, manager of the health and wellbeing hub in Budleigh Salterton, writes for the Journal.

Marc Jobson - Credit: Archant

The Budleigh Hub does what it does, the way it does because of the links we have with local and regional organisations. These connections sustain and nourish our offering to our community.

Locally the Hub has linked up with Churches, GP Practices, Councils, schools and other charities to form the Budleigh Covid Support Group.

I have spoken before of our work. We could not have helped feed thousands of people without the help of Launchpad Café.

We could not have reached our community with the help of the council producing leaflets and church congregations distributing them.

We could not have help people financially with Budleigh Relief in Need.

We could not have kept our community up to date without the timely and proportioned advice from the GP Practice.

Our connections might stem from Budleigh but have far reaching affects. We are part of the charity Westbank which traditional operated from the West of the river Exe in Exminster. Westbank allows us to reach further and higher to regional organisations.

Devon Carers is an integral part of Westbank and thus the Hub. They staff have been helping local families in Exmouth, Budleigh and beyond across Devon. One element of their work is the hospital discharge service.

They provide additional support to carers in coping with an unexpected admission to hospital. The address concerns around increased caring responsibilities upon discharge. This week they won a prestigious national award for their hard work from the Health Service Journal.

Another excellent part of Westbank is Devon Young Carers.

They support carers aged 4 to 18. They may look after family or a friend who is ill, disabled or misuses drugs or alcohol with advice and respite. This week Ollie Devoto, Exeter Chiefs rugby player became the Devon Young Carers Ambassador.

He became aware that thousands of young people were missing out on enjoying their time as a child because of their caring responsibilities. Ollie is really looking forward to promoting the service and having a direct impact on the lives of young carers.

The Hub hosts these services and much more that goes towards helping our community in times of need. Having many fingers in many pies enables us to help you. If you need us, call us: 01395 446896

Direct help for carers can be found at www.devoncarers.org.uk